Today’s Headlines
- Streets for All Launches Signature Drive For L.A. City Complete Streets Ballot Measure (Biking in L.A.)
…Call For Volunteers, More At Initiative Website: Health Streets L.A.
- Metro Report Says Metro Isn’t Paying Bus Operators Enough (@calwatch Twitter)
- More On WeHo Plan To Move Sheriff For Crenshaw North Extension (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Rosemead 10 Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
…Five People Killed In Head-On Fresno Car Crash (LAT)
…Two People Killed In Anaheim 91 Freeway Car Crash (OC Register)
…Two People Killed In Santa Ana Car Crash (OC Register)
…Woodland Hills Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested (Daily News)
- More Than Half Of CA Bridges Deemed Structurally Deficient (Daily News)
- Montebello’s New Transportation Director Comes From San Francisco (Whittier Daily News)
- Caltrans Plans Suicide Fence For San Diego Mission Bridge (LAT)
- SoCal Gas Fined For Using Customer Money To Fight State Climate Policy (LAist)
- Walking 10 Minutes A Day Could Prolong Your Life (Daily Breeze)
- L.A., OC Gas Prices At Record High Again (Fox11)
