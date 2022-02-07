This Week In Livable Streets
Stephanie Wiggins, Metro Sepulveda Transit, La Puente Safe Routes to School, chop shop criminalization, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 2/8 – At its regular 10 a.m. meeting, the L.A. City Council is considering approving a bicycle “chop shop” motion that would further criminalize unhoused Angelenos – and potentially criminalize anyone fixing their own flat bicycle tire in any public space in the city. Mar Vista Voice is encouraging concerned folks to call in to oppose the motion – see Twitter thread. For details, see meeting agenda or Council File 21-1115.
- Wednesday 2/9 – Streets for All will host a virtual Happy Hour with Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins – from 5-6 p.m. Details at SFA event page.
- Wednesday 2/9 – ActiveSGV will host a virtual La Puente Safe Routes to School community meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The meeting will share draft recommendation maps and hear feedback on the recommendations, prioritization, and the future of the city of La Puente. Project information at Alta Planning webpage. Register for the meeting via eventbrite. Share via Facebook event.
- Friday 2/9 – This Friday is the deadline to submit scoping comments for Metro’s Sepulveda Transit project. For explanation of alternatives, and how to submit comments, see Metro’s The Source.
