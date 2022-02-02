Today’s Headlines
- LAist On Metro’s Latest Service Cuts
- Bus Riders Union Challenging Anti-Black Metro Policies (KNOCK-LA)
- Ktown for All Grades L.A. City Councilmembers
- CA Attorney General Accuses Sheriff Of Intimidating Politically-Motivated Investigations (LAist)
- Lawsuit Alleges Sheriff Department Cronyism (Witness L.A.)
- Ports Clean Truck Fees Start April 1 (Daily Breeze)
…Photo Essay On How Port Pollution Impacts Neighboring Communities (CalMatters)
- More On Raman Appointment To SCAQMD Board (LAist)
- How To Incentivize Equitable ADU Development for Affordable Housing (Inclusive Action)
- City Commission Urges Long Beach To End Oil Drilling, Declare Climate Emergency (LB Post)
- 8-Story 137 Apartment Mixed-Use Planned By Hollywood/Highland Station (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 127 Apartment Mixed-Use Planned By Wilshire/Normandie Station (Urbanize)
- CBS2, ABC7, and Fox11 Pick Up SBLA’s Koreatown Anti-Camping Rocks Story
…Free Rocks Available In Ktown BYO Truck (Craigslist via @djbaskin Twitter)
