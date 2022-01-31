Today’s Headlines
- 2021 Saw Deadliest Traffic Violence In Many Years (LAist)
- L.A. County COVID Cases Declining, But Deaths Still High (LAT)
- More On Metro Approving SELA West Santa Ana Branch Line (LAT)
- Bel-Air Association Doesn’t Want A Subway Tunnel Under Their Homes (@numble Twitter)
…Nick Andert Made A Funny Sarcastic Video About It (@nandert YouTube)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In 710 Freeway Ramp Crash In Long Beach (LB Post)
…Two Killed In Lancaster Solo Car Crash (AV Times)
…Woman Who Fell From Party Bus, Killed In DTLA 101 Freeway Crash (LAT)
…Person Killed In Angeles Forest Car Crash (Daily News)
…Man Seriously Injured In Palmdale Hit-and-Run Car Crash (AV Times)
- L.A. Podcast: Bonin, Metro, Mayoral Race, and More
- LAT Podcast: How Santa Monica Is Starting To Address Freeway Harms
