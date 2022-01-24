Today’s Headlines
- Temporary Metro Service Cuts Would Be Coupled With Operator Pay Increase (@numble Twitter)
- Taylor Yard River Bike Bridge Done, But Not Officially Open (Biking in L.A.)
- Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Torrance Police In Racist Text Scandal (LAT)
- Kenny Uong’s Tips For Riding Metro (Rebuild SoCal Partnership)
- 7-Story Ktown Mixed-Use Apartments Nearly Completed (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Two Drivers Strike, Kill Person By CSULB (LB Post)
…Driver Kills Cyclist On PCH In Malibu (Biking in L.A., Malibu Times)
…Harbor Gateway Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Woman (Daily News)
…100MPH Driver Injured Ejecting From Car Crash On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
- Carson, Redondo, Torrance To Fight SB9 Housing Bill (Daily Breeze)
- Caltrans Plans Partial Closure To Move K-Rail On 5 Freeway Widening (Whittier Daily News)
- The Fake Buildings That Hide LA’s Massive Oil Industry (Half as Interesting YouTube)
