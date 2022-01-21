Today’s Headlines

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Approves Burbank-L.A. Segment Plans (Daily News)

…CAHSR’s $4 Billion Impasse (LAT) Garcetti Staffer Called Black Lives Matter “Annoying” (VICE, 2UrbanGirls)

Carnage: LAPD Offers Rewards In 3 Jefferson Park Hit-and-Run Crashes (LAT)

Newsom Visits L.A. Cargo Train Derailment Site, Pledges Help (ABC7, Daily News)

Large Development Moving Forward By Expo La Cienega Station (Urbanize)

Downtown Pasadena Parking Garage Transforming Into Condos (Urbanize)

More On $28M Infra Money For L.A. River Revitalization (Urbanize)

After Federal Guilty Plea, Englander Faces City Ethics Charges (LAT)

