Today’s Headlines
- CA High-Speed Rail Authority Approves Burbank-L.A. Segment Plans (Daily News)
…CAHSR’s $4 Billion Impasse (LAT)
- Garcetti Staffer Called Black Lives Matter “Annoying” (VICE, 2UrbanGirls)
- Carnage: LAPD Offers Rewards In 3 Jefferson Park Hit-and-Run Crashes (LAT)
- Newsom Visits L.A. Cargo Train Derailment Site, Pledges Help (ABC7, Daily News)
- Large Development Moving Forward By Expo La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
- Downtown Pasadena Parking Garage Transforming Into Condos (Urbanize)
- More On $28M Infra Money For L.A. River Revitalization (Urbanize)
- After Federal Guilty Plea, Englander Faces City Ethics Charges (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA