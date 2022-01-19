Today’s Headlines
- Bonin Recall Fails To Qualify For Ballot Due To Invalid Signatures (LAT, Biking in L.A., L.A. Magazine)
- Metro Looks To Study Alameda Esplanade Gap Closure (Urbanize)
- Man Charged With Murder In Union Station Bus Stop Attack (LAT)
- Littered Lincoln Heights Derailment Site Re-Opens (SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Driver Arrested In Fatal Car Crash On Mount Baldy Road (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Strikes, Kills Man In Long Beach Alleyway (LB Post)
…Driver Who Killed Two People, Using Tesla Autopilot, Charged With Manslaughter (LAT, Guardian, Daily News)
- 42-Story Apartment Tower Replacing DTLA Parking Lot (Urbanize)
