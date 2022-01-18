This Week In Livable Streets
Metro committees, Bruce’s Beach, Sepulveda Transit meeting, NELA/SGV mobility hubs and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 1/18 – The L.A. County Public Library will host a 5:30 p.m. online conversation on the legacy of Bruce’s Beach, and the role of community and media in spreading awareness about social justice issues. Panelists include historian/author Dr. Alison Rose Jefferson and radio host Dominique DiPrima, with an appearance by County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Event details at library event page or Facebook event.
- Wednesday and Thursday 1/19-20 – Metro board committee meetings are back. Find agendas, staff reports, and other details at Metro meetings webpage.
- Saturday 1/22 – Metro is hosting a 10 a.m. to 12 noon virtual public scoping input meeting on its Sepulveda Transit project. Read more about the project at Metro’s project webpage and/or SBLA’s muckraking analysis of the ridiculous freeway monorail alternative. Find meeting details at Metro meeting page. Give project input online via Metro project comments form.
- Sunday 1/23 – The deadline has been extended, so January 23 is your last day to give input on planned Mobility Hubs in some of the neighborhoods where the canceled 710 North tunnels project would have gone – mostly the L.A. City neighborhood of El Sereno and adjacent areas – plus parts of South Pasadena, Alhambra, and unincorporated City Terrace. Learn more at the project website, and give input via an online survey available through this Sunday.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org