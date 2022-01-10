This Week In Livable Streets
Lower 710 Freeway widening, NELA mobility hubs, La Brea bus lanes, taxis at T-Committee, Ben Allen, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 1/10 – Metro has now resumed collecting fares on buses. Metro is also offering 6 months of half-price passes. Details at The Source.
- Monday 1/10 – The L.A. City Transportation Committee will meet to discuss one item: replacing L.A.’s existing taxicab franchise regulatory framework with an open market permitting system. Details at meeting agenda.
- Monday 1/10 – Metro’s lower 710 Freeway widening task force will hold its fourth meeting today, from 5-7:30 p.m. Access and other meeting details are at Metro’s meeting page. See also recent SBLA coverage of the task force’s work.
- Wednesday 1/12 – Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. Happy Hour with State Senator Ben Allen. Details and RSVP at SFA event page.
- Friday 1/14 – This Friday is the deadline for submitting input on Metro’s planned La Brea Avenue bus lanes. To submit comments (or questions) and/or to receive email updates, go to the to Metro’s comment form, or email Metro at labrea[at]metro.net, or call the project phone number at (213)922-4869. For information on the project, see SBLA coverage and Metro project webpage.
- Sunday 1/16 – This is your last week to give input on planned Mobility Hubs in some of the neighborhoods where the canceled 710 North tunnels project would have gone – mostly the L.A. City neighborhood of El Sereno and adjacent areas – plus parts of South Pasadena, Alhambra, and unincorporated City Terrace. Learn more at the project website, and give input via an online survey available through this Sunday.
