- PG&E power line found to be to blame for the nearly million-acre Dixie Fire (LAT)
- The story behind the mural “In Lak’Ech: You Are My Other Me” by Boyle Heights artist Fabian Debora. (L.A. Taco)
- The L.A. Times’ Editorial Board has had enough of Michael Weinstein/AHF (LAT)
- $25 million verdict should make drivers more aware about sharing the road safely with bicyclists, says attorney for family of Cris Heitmann Montero, killed by a motorcyclist in a head-on crash in 2018. (Redding Record Searchlight FB)
- The CDC holds steady on its recommendations (LAist). Meanwhile FluRona has arrived. (CBS2)
- Wired says Public Transit agencies are refocusing on equity and their core riders, but the quotes suggest we have a long way to go.
- Footage released shows Houston police officer driving with one hand during high-speed chase in the rain, losing control of vehicle, jumping up onto the sidewalk, and killing Michael Wayne Jackson. (Chronicle, Chron YouTube, KHOU)
- 6-year-old child killed by driver of Ford F-150 in Auburndale, Florida; investigators blame… darkness, intersection only being lit by streetlights. Driver was unaware he had hit the child until someone alerted him. (WTSP)
- Pedestrian killed in Granada Hills by man driving 1973 Ford Maverick; investigators report the man killed was “wearing dark clothing”. Driver was questioned, but not arrested. (Daily News)
- A driver in Chatsworth killed two bicyclists last night, and was possibly involved in another collision that same night. Driver is in custody. (CBS2)
- Pedestrian struck, killed by multiple vehicles on the southbound 405 in Gardena this morning (CBS2)
- Where did South Bend’s 1,300 Lime Bikes end up? (South Bend Tribune)
- Op-ed makes case that the failure to regulate firearms has impacted police culture and perceptions of danger, ultimately fueling police shootings, including that of Daniel Elena-López and Valentina Orellana Peralta. (LAT)
- CNN’s coverage of the case is a hodgepodge of law enforcement experts talking about decisions made in reference to what officers knew going in (CNN)… none of whom question LAPD’s deliberate editing of the footage of officers’ view of and interaction with Elena-López. (See twitter thread breakdown of those editing choices)
- News you can use: The Huntington is offering discounts for those who arrive via the Gold Line