Today’s Headlines

Unprecedented L.A. County COVID Spike (LAT)

Metro Crenshaw North Meeting Poll Shows Support for Fairfax/San Vicente (Larchmont Buzz)

Metro Encourages Low Income Riders To Enroll In LIFE Discount Program (AV Times)

KNOCK-LA On LAPD Killing Valentina Orellana-Peralta And 4 Other Angelenos Last Week

5-Story, 88-Apartment, 43 Parking Space Development Planned In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Climate Change Will Get Worse In 2022, And After (LAT)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off for the next four days in celebration of the new year – returning Tuesday January 4

