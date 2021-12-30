Today’s Headlines
- Unprecedented L.A. County COVID Spike (LAT)
- Metro Crenshaw North Meeting Poll Shows Support for Fairfax/San Vicente (Larchmont Buzz)
- Metro Encourages Low Income Riders To Enroll In LIFE Discount Program (AV Times)
- KNOCK-LA On LAPD Killing Valentina Orellana-Peralta And 4 Other Angelenos Last Week
- 5-Story, 88-Apartment, 43 Parking Space Development Planned In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Climate Change Will Get Worse In 2022, And After (LAT)
Streetsblog L.A. will be off for the next four days in celebration of the new year – returning Tuesday January 4
