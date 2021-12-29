Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID Hospitalizations Up 25 Percent In the Last Week (LAT)
…CA Hospitals Not Ready For Omicron Winter (Capital & Main)
- Valentina Orellana-Peralta Parents Speak Out About LAPD Shooting (Guardian, LAT, LAist, L.A. Taco)
…SBLA Editor Sulaiman Reviews LAPD Shooting Valentina Orellana-Peralta (@sahra Twitter)
- Culver City Adjusting MOVE CC Project, Removing Block Of Bike Lane (SBLA Twitter)
- L.A. Wins Fix the City Lawsuit To Block Expo Line Area Transit-Oriented Housing Plan (City Attorney Feuer)
- Baldwin Park Secures Grants To Upgrade Parks (SGV Tribune)
- $26M Revamp Of Long Beach’s Colorado Lagoon To Begin In 2022 (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Fatal Christmas Eve 11-Car Crash On 5 Freeway Near Dodgers Stadium (Fox11, Eastsider)
