SGV Connect 88 – Looking Forward and Backwards with the Streetsblog Editors

This week, Damien and Kris welcome Joe Linton and Melanie Curry back to the podcast. Joe and Melanie are the editors of Streetsblog L.A. and Streetsblog California respectively and offer their insights on the big stories that shaped our coverage in 2021 and predictions on what to expect in 2022.

The wide-ranging discussion covers the legislature, highway spending, new transit construction, the return of open streets, the 626, and many other issues. If you find yourself with some free time over the next couple of weeks, plug in and check it out. As a bonus, my daughter joins me for the intro and outro to show off her reading skills.

