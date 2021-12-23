Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Omicron Sweeping Through California At Staggering Speed (LAT)
    …Steep COVID Spike In L.A. County Cases (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
    …Omicron A Major Threat For L.A. County Hospitals (L.A. Magazine)
  • L.A. County Can Legally Return Bruce’s Beach To Heirs (Daily Breeze)
  • Councilmember Raman Seeks Input For Street Upgrades (Biking in L.A.)
  • State Parks Awards $113M For New/Upgraded L.A. County Parks (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach Planning Colorado Lagoon Park Upgrades (LongBeachIze)
  • Montclair Transit Center Adds Greyhound Bus Service (Daily Bulletin)
  • Judge Halts Santa Monica From Demolishing Parking Structure For Housing – Though Jan 7 (SMDP)
  • Manhattan Beach Relents, Keeping Outdoor Dining Through Spring (Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist On PCH In Malibu (Biking in L.A., CBS)
  • New CA Traffic Laws Taking Effect In 2022 (NBC)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow and Monday for a long holiday weekend – returning Tuesday December 28.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA