Today’s Headlines
- COVID Omicron Sweeping Through California At Staggering Speed (LAT)
…Steep COVID Spike In L.A. County Cases (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
…Omicron A Major Threat For L.A. County Hospitals (L.A. Magazine)
- L.A. County Can Legally Return Bruce’s Beach To Heirs (Daily Breeze)
- Councilmember Raman Seeks Input For Street Upgrades (Biking in L.A.)
- State Parks Awards $113M For New/Upgraded L.A. County Parks (Urbanize)
- Long Beach Planning Colorado Lagoon Park Upgrades (LongBeachIze)
- Montclair Transit Center Adds Greyhound Bus Service (Daily Bulletin)
- Judge Halts Santa Monica From Demolishing Parking Structure For Housing – Though Jan 7 (SMDP)
- Manhattan Beach Relents, Keeping Outdoor Dining Through Spring (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist On PCH In Malibu (Biking in L.A., CBS)
- New CA Traffic Laws Taking Effect In 2022 (NBC)
Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow and Monday for a long holiday weekend – returning Tuesday December 28.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA