Looks Like COVID Winter Surge Is Back (LAist)

Carnage: Desert Hot Springs Driver Crashes Into School Bus And Group Of Kids, Killing One (LAT)

…Driver Kills One, Injures Two Near Lake Balboa (Daily News)

8-Story 455-Home Development Proposed Near Expo/Bundy Station (Urbanize)

Uber Has Blocked Transgender And Nonbinary People From Driver And Delivery Jobs (LAT)

Hate Crime Victims Urge Investigation Of South Pasadena Police Department (KNOCK-LA)

LASD Whistleblower Files Lawsuit For Retaliation – Her Husband Is Running For Sheriff (Witness L.A.)

Construction Will Temporarily Close 71 Freeway In Pomona This Sunday (SGV Tribune)

Lancaster 3-Hour Speed Enforcement Operation Tickets 130 Drivers (AV Times)

