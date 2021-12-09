Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Torrance Racist Text Scandal Highlights Rot In Police Culture
…SBLA Editor Sulaiman Critiques LAT For Putting Racism In L.A.’s Past (Twitter)
…State AG Launches Investigation Of Torrance Police (Daily Breeze)
- Metro Celebrates New DTLA Grand And Olive Bus Lanes (The Source)
- Councilmembers Urge Reforming L.A. Sidewalk Repair (Daily News)
- Warner Brothers Discouraging Riding To And At Work (Biking in L.A.)
- One Person Injured Jumping Through Metro B Line Window In Hollywood (LAT)
- LB Phasing Out Many Belmont Shore Parklets (LB Post)
- Why L.A. Won’t Daylight Northeast L.A.’s North Branch Creek (Eastsider)
- CA Awards $55M For Infill Development Grants, Many L.A. Affordable Projects (Urbanize)
- Will Shell’s Oil Future Outlast Its Ocean Namesakes? (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA