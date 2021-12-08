Today’s Headlines

Car Crash Deaths Surged During COVID Pandemic (LAT)

Metro and Community College District Celebrate Student Fareless Pilot (LAist, Daily News)

that was announced October 1 for LAUSD, but today student passes still unavailable

that was announced October 1 for LAUSD, but today student passes still unavailable L.A. City Council Adopts Council Redistricting Map (LAT, LAist, Daily News)

…Redistricting Plagued By Equity Issues (LAist)

…Redistricting Plagued By Equity Issues (LAist) Biden Administration Sides With Labor, Throwing CA Transit Under the Bus (Railway Age)

Torrance Police Racist/Homophobic Texts Jeopardize Hundreds Of Cases (LAT)

L.A. County Pursuing Better Plaque For Bruce’s Beach (Daily Breeze)

How the Oil Industry Shaped Los Angeles (LAT)

Arresting Reporters In L.A. Sends A Dangerous Message (LAT)

Berlin Can Teach Car-Centric Cities How To Be Multi-Modal (SBSF)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA