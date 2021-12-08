Today’s Headlines
- Car Crash Deaths Surged During COVID Pandemic (LAT)
- Metro and Community College District Celebrate Student Fareless Pilot (LAist, Daily News)
that was announced October 1 for LAUSD, but today student passes still unavailable
- L.A. City Council Adopts Council Redistricting Map (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
…Redistricting Plagued By Equity Issues (LAist)
- Biden Administration Sides With Labor, Throwing CA Transit Under the Bus (Railway Age)
- Torrance Police Racist/Homophobic Texts Jeopardize Hundreds Of Cases (LAT)
- L.A. County Pursuing Better Plaque For Bruce’s Beach (Daily Breeze)
- How the Oil Industry Shaped Los Angeles (LAT)
- Arresting Reporters In L.A. Sends A Dangerous Message (LAT)
- Berlin Can Teach Car-Centric Cities How To Be Multi-Modal (SBSF)
