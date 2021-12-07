Today’s Headlines
- Past Dec 1 Deadline, 28% Of Metro Workers Have Not Reported Vaccination Status (LAT)
- Recap Of Last Week’s Metro Board Meeting Decisions (The Source)
…Recap Of Last Week’s Board Approval Of Extending Transit Policing Contract (The Source)
- Carnage: Highland Park DUI Driver Crashes Into 4 People and Gas Station (Eastsider)
…Driver Crashes Into, Kills Good Samaritan On 5 Freeway Near Pendleton (LAT)
- How the 405 Freeway Was Built (Daily Breeze)
but without mentioning homes and business that were demolished
- 8-Story Mixed-Use Planned Near Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
- $12M Temporary Lane Should Fix Rural Freeway Congestion On Way To Vegas, No? (LAT, Daily News)
- Streetsblog Chicago Makes the Case For Transit Ambassadors
