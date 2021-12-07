Today’s Headlines

  • Past Dec 1 Deadline, 28% Of Metro Workers Have Not Reported Vaccination Status (LAT)
  • Recap Of Last Week’s Metro Board Meeting Decisions (The Source)
    …Recap Of Last Week’s Board Approval Of Extending Transit Policing Contract (The Source)
  • Carnage: Highland Park DUI Driver Crashes Into 4 People and Gas Station (Eastsider)
    …Driver Crashes Into, Kills Good Samaritan On 5 Freeway Near Pendleton (LAT)
  • How the 405 Freeway Was Built (Daily Breeze)
    but without mentioning homes and business that were demolished
  • 8-Story Mixed-Use Planned Near Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
  • $12M Temporary Lane Should Fix Rural Freeway Congestion On Way To Vegas, No? (LAT, Daily News)
  • Streetsblog Chicago Makes the Case For Transit Ambassadors

