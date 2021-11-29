This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, CicLAvia, Expo bike/walk path, Metro transit policing, Place It!, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 11/29 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet today at 5 p.m. The appointed PSAC is coming up with recommendations for how Metro can transition from conventional transit policing to a community safety approach. In doing so, PSAC has become a target of criticism from L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. For virtual meeting details and agenda, see Metro meeting page.
- Tuesday 11/30 – The L.A. City Council will vote on using eminent domain to secure further easements (on unbuilt and unbuildable vacant areas already under non-transportation easements) to close the Northvale gap in the Expo bike path. The council meeting will start at 10 a.m. For details see meeting agenda (item 21) and/or @JonLAWeiss Twitter.
- Thursday 12/2 – At 10 a.m., the Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items. This month’s items include a proposed 6-12 month extension of the agency’s transit policing contract, funding for open streets (see Streets for All alert), and more. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Saturday 12/4 – API Forward Movement will host James Rojas’ Place It! community planning workshop in person at 11 a.m. at Barnes Park at 350 S. McPherrin Avenue in Monterey Park. Participants are required to practice social distancing and wear a mask. RSVP via Google form. Additional details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 12/5 – CicLAvia returns to South L.A. on a route mostly along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Enjoy free, family-friendly open streets for bicycling, walking, skating and more. Details at CicLAvia.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org