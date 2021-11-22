Today’s Headlines
- Wisconsin Driver Speeds Into Parade Killing Five, Injuring 40 (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Fatal Shooting at Metro Platform Disrupts A and C Line (LAT, NBC)
- Culver City Opens New Bus/Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Is Launching Universal Pass Pilot Program in South L.A. (dot L.A.)
- Avalon Mayor Opposes Clean Air Rules (Daily News)
- More Oil In the Water At Huntington Beach (LAT)
- L.A. City Seeks Funds For New Project Homekey Purchases (Urbanize)
- So Cal Car Dealers Struggle To Meet Demand (Whittier Daily News)
Streetsblog L.A. is publishing lightly today and tomorrow
