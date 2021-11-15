This Week In Livable Streets

Council District 13 mobility debate, World Day of Remembrance, Metro board, Santa Ana community development, CoMotion L.A., La Brea bus lanes, River path, Eastside Gold Line, Metro Gender Action Plan, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday-Wednesday 11/15-17 – Starting today at noon, Metro will host four four virtual community meetings on its planned Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 Project, also known as the Eastside Gold Line extension. The project will extend the Gold Line approximately nine miles east mostly via Washington Boulevard – from the line’s current terminus at Atlantic boulevards all the way into the city of Whittier. Meetings will include updates on station options and alignments, among other project details. For access information, see Metro’s The Source. Meeting dates and times:

– Monday 11/15 – meetings will focus on East Los Angeles station locations – from noon to 1:30 p.m. and from 6-7:30 p.m.

– Tuesday 11/16 – meeting will focus on the Montebello station and alignment – from 6-7 p.m.

– Wednesday 11/17 – (no specific focus) – from 6-7 p.m.

– Metro will host a 6-8 p.m. virtual community meeting on planned bus lanes on La Brea Avenue Bus Priority Lanes. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source. Tuesday 11/16 – Streets for All will host a 5:30 pm. Mobility Debate with the candidates running for L.A. City Council District 13 – including the incumbent Mitch O’Farrell. Details at Streets for All event page or Facebook event.

– Streets for All will host a 5:30 pm. Mobility Debate with the candidates running for L.A. City Council District 13 – including the incumbent Mitch O’Farrell. Details at Streets for All event page or Facebook event. Tuesday 11/16 – Metro will host a 5-6:30 p.m. virtual workshop to gather input for its Gender Action Plan. The Gender Action Plan is being developed based on the recommendations from the 2019 Understanding How Women Travel study. The GAP will include actions to support gender equity on Metro’s system. The virtual workshop will provide background for the GAP and will outline the plan’s goals, and participants will have an opportunity to share their feedback. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source. Metro is also seeking Gender Action Plan input via an online survey.

– Metro will host a 5-6:30 p.m. virtual workshop to gather input for its Gender Action Plan. The Gender Action Plan is being developed based on the recommendations from the 2019 Understanding How Women Travel study. The GAP will include actions to support gender equity on Metro’s system. The virtual workshop will provide background for the GAP and will outline the plan’s goals, and participants will have an opportunity to share their feedback. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source. Metro is also seeking Gender Action Plan input via an online survey. Tuesday-Thursday 11/16-18 – CoMotion L.A. will host their annual conference on the frontiers of the mobility revolution – at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. Details at CoMotion website.

– CoMotion L.A. will host their annual conference on the frontiers of the mobility revolution – at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. Details at CoMotion website. Wednesday 11/17 – Metro will host the second of two virtual meetings for its $400 million L.A. River Path project, to extend eight miles through downtown L.A. and the city of Vernon. The meeting will recap project details and schedule, and respond to questions and comments. Details at Metro’s The Source post. Meetings will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom link or call (888) 788-0099 – Webinar ID: 811 0740 8213. Details at Facebook event.

– Metro will host the second of two virtual meetings for its $400 million L.A. River Path project, to extend eight miles through downtown L.A. and the city of Vernon. The meeting will recap project details and schedule, and respond to questions and comments. Details at Metro’s The Source post. Meetings will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom link or call (888) 788-0099 – Webinar ID: 811 0740 8213. Details at Facebook event. Wednesday 11/17 – The 6:30 p.m. city of West Hollywood Transportation Commission meeting will include a presentation and consideration of Metro’s proposed La Brea bus lanes, which include three blocks of La Brea Avenue in WeHo (Romaine Street to Fountain Avenue.) See meeting agenda for details.

– The 6:30 p.m. city of West Hollywood Transportation Commission meeting will include a presentation and consideration of Metro’s proposed La Brea bus lanes, which include three blocks of La Brea Avenue in WeHo (Romaine Street to Fountain Avenue.) See meeting agenda for details. Wednesday and Thursday 11/17-18 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of the December 2 full board meeting. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.

Thursday 11/18 – Thrive Santa Ana will host a 9 a.m. panel discussion entitled Our Land, Our Voices: Community-Led Development Around Transit – featuring Streetsblog L.A. reporter Kris Fortin. Register for the virtual event via Zoom link.

– Thrive Santa Ana will host a 9 a.m. panel discussion entitled Our Land, Our Voices: Community-Led Development Around Transit – featuring Streetsblog L.A. reporter Kris Fortin. Register for the virtual event via Zoom link. Thursday 11/18 – The city of Los Angeles Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to discuss and decide various matters pertaining to walking in L.A. – including the city’s ill-advised practice of embedding rocks at poorly-designed curb ramps. Details at meeting agenda.

– The city of Los Angeles Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to discuss and decide various matters pertaining to walking in L.A. – including the city’s ill-advised practice of embedding rocks at poorly-designed curb ramps. Details at meeting agenda. Saturday 11/20 – Finish the Ride is partnering with others to commemorate World Day of Remembrance for victims of traffic violence. The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Greater St. Augustine Baptist Church at 8704 S. Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles. Details at Finish the Ride tweet.

