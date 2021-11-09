Today’s Headlines
- Hahn and Solis Call For Response To LASD Profiling Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Low-Income Fare Discount Application Now Online (The Source)
- Federal Infrastructure Bill Will Upgrade L.A. Transit (LAist)
- Crenshaw/LAX Rail Delay Could Stretch To 2025 (2UrbanGirls)
- Metro A Line Railcar Catches Fire In DTLA (@jmm869127 Twitter)
- Santa Monica Nimbys Want To Preserve Parking Structure, Instead Of Affordable Housing (Vice)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Dies In Solo Crash On 60/605 Freeway Ramp In South El Monte (SGV Tribune)
- 7-Story 600-Apartment Development Rising Near To Bundy Station (Urbanize)
- Plan Commission Supports 12-Story Senior Housing In Wilshire Condo Canyon (Urbanize)
- Ports To Start Clean Truck Fees On April 1 (Daily Breeze)
- Metro Hires Sketch Artist To Liven 710 Freeway Widening Task Force Meeting (SBLA Twitter)
