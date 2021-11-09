Today’s Headlines

Hahn and Solis Call For Response To LASD Profiling Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)

Metro Low-Income Fare Discount Application Now Online (The Source)

Federal Infrastructure Bill Will Upgrade L.A. Transit (LAist)

Crenshaw/LAX Rail Delay Could Stretch To 2025 (2UrbanGirls)

Metro A Line Railcar Catches Fire In DTLA (@jmm869127 Twitter)

Santa Monica Nimbys Want To Preserve Parking Structure, Instead Of Affordable Housing (Vice)

Carnage: Motorcyclist Dies In Solo Crash On 60/605 Freeway Ramp In South El Monte (SGV Tribune)

7-Story 600-Apartment Development Rising Near To Bundy Station (Urbanize)

Plan Commission Supports 12-Story Senior Housing In Wilshire Condo Canyon (Urbanize)

Ports To Start Clean Truck Fees On April 1 (Daily Breeze)

Metro Hires Sketch Artist To Liven 710 Freeway Widening Task Force Meeting (SBLA Twitter)

