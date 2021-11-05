Today’s Headlines
- Bicyclists Share Stories Of Being Stopped By Sheriff Deputies (LAT)
- Metro Crossing Gate Testing Will Temporarily Re-Route Part Of G (Orange) Line (The Source)
- The Source Announces Metro Meetings On Gender Action Plan And L.A. River Path
- Man Arrested In Indiana, Charged With Killing Woman On Hollywood Metro Train (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Echo Park Crash (Eastsider)
(crash on Temple Street, where Cms Cedillo and O’Farrell killed safety project)
…Driver Killed In Solo Crash In West Covina (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian In Crash On 5 Freeway In Lincoln Heights (Eastsider)
- Funding Approved For 5-Story 57-Unit Supportive Housing On Central Avenue (Urbanize)
- LAT Editorial: AQMD Needs To Curb Refinery Pollution
