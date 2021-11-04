Today’s Headlines

  • Occidental College’s Student Newspaper on TERA’s Slow Yosemite Initiative
  • For the Most Part, Bike Advocates Opposed to Buscaino’s ‘Chop Shop’ Bill (Biking in LA, MyNews)
  • Pat Morrison Laments Death of LA’s Streetcar System (LAT)
  • Here’s the Route for the LA Marathon (Daily News)
  • Carnage: Driver Hits Cyclist in NoHo w/Video (KNN)
  • Main Driver of Extreme Wildfires Is Climate Change (LAT)
  • CA Might Get Rid of Incentives for Rooftop Solar, Making Climate Goals Harder (LAT)
  • Youth to everyone: Stop destroying the planet (LAT)
  • E-Car Rebates in Build Back Better > Rebates for E-bikes (Fast Company)
  • Transit Advocate Michelle Wu Elected Boston’s Next Mayor (Streetsblog MASS)
  • Speaking of Mayor’s, Eric Garcetti Tests Positive for COVID-19 (Daily News)