SGV Connect 87 : A New Cartography of Greater El Monte Kris interviews Romeo Guzman with the South El Monte Art Posse

This week, Kristopher talked this week with Romeo Guzman, a member of South El Monte Art Posse, about the bike ride series “A New Cartography of Greater El Monte,” that they’ll be launching this Saturday. SEMAP has spent the last decade excavating the region’s history, and uplifting the art, culture, and social justice contributions of the region in order to “rethink how we tell the history of the place and dig into its radical roots,” Guzman said.

This work has resulted in a 3,000+ digital archive, the book East of East: The Making of Greater El Monte, on-going high school curriculum, new murals, and “radical new cartography” through walking and bike tours.

The first ride in the series will focus on the youth, art, and popular culture of the region.

Guzman will be leading the ride with author, journalist, and SEMAP founder Carribean Fragoza and SGV Weekly podcast creator Chris Greenspon. Folks who can’t attend in-person can browse the SEMAP archive online.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays.