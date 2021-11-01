This Week In Livable Streets

110 Freeway expansion, T-Committee, ULI-LA Urban Marketplace panel, Vermont BRT/rail, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Tuesday 11/2 – This week the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items – including how L.A. can implement new state laws on speed limits, bus lane camera enforcement, and Slow Streets. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. For details, see meeting agenda.

– This week the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items – including how L.A. can implement new state laws on speed limits, bus lane camera enforcement, and Slow Streets. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. For details, see meeting agenda. Wednesday 11/3 – Metro will host two virtual community meetings for its Vermont South Bay Extension Feasibility Study. The study grew out of plans for new Bus Rapid Transit on Vermont Avenue – expected to run from the C (Green) Line to Hollywood Boulevard. In 2019, the Metro board approved studying potential for extended Vermont Avenue rail – and due to the need to site a rail yard, the line could be extended from 120th Street to Pacific Coast Highway, serving communities including: South Los Angeles, Harbor Gateway, Gardena, Harbor City, and Wilmington. Now, there is a Vermont Rail Conversion/Feasibility Study (completed in 2019 for the northern portion) and a separate South Bay Extension Feasibility Study getting underway. Metro will host meetings from 12-1 p.m. (Zoom link) and from 6-7 p.m. (Zoom link). For additional information, see Metro project webpage.

Thursday 11/4 – The Urban Land Institute Los Angeles will convene its annual Urban Marketplace event from 8-9:30 a.m. Urban Marketplace Fall 2021 – Advancing Equity Through Infrastructure – Repairing Our Past will explore how significant new infrastructure resources can uplift underserved communities, especially communities of color and those neglected or harmed by previous investments. Register for the virtual panel discussion via ULI-LA event page.

– The Urban Land Institute Los Angeles will convene its annual Urban Marketplace event from 8-9:30 a.m. Urban Marketplace Fall 2021 – Advancing Equity Through Infrastructure – Repairing Our Past will explore how significant new infrastructure resources can uplift underserved communities, especially communities of color and those neglected or harmed by previous investments. Register for the virtual panel discussion via ULI-LA event page. Saturday 11/6 and Tuesday 11/9 – Metro and Caltrans will host two public scoping meetings on the I-110 Adams Terminus Improvement Project – formerly known as the Interstate 110 High-Occupancy Toll Lanes Flyover Project. Metro and CalTrans are studying alternatives “to reduce congestion on the I-110/Adams Blvd off-ramps, Adams Blvd, Flower Street, and Figueroa Street and associated intersections [in South L.A., near USC]” including a new “elevated off-ramp structure on the Northbound Interstate (I-110) between 30th Street and Figueroa Street” and “a dedicated High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV)/High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lane alternative on Adams Blvd.” Until December 10, Metro will be receiving scoping comments via mail, email (110adamsproject[at]metro.net), or the project hotline (213)863-6346. Project and event information at Metro project webpage.

Virtual public scoping meetings will be:

– this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Access via Zoom link or call (669)900-6833 or (346)248-7799. Share via Facebook event.

– next week Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Access via Zoom link or call (669)900-6833 or (346)248-7799. Share via Facebook event.

