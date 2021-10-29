Today’s Headlines
- Newsom and Buttigieg Announce $5 Billion In Loans For CA’s Clogged Ports (LAT)
- Real Victims of Port Logjam Are Its Neighbors and Workers (LAT)
- L.A. Taco Reporter Relates Story Of Police Attack And What Followed
- Metro Approves $50M For 710 Clean Truck Program (MyNewsLA)
- Reclaiming Taylor Yard, the Largest River Site In NELA (Eastsider)
- Metro Updates Santa Clarita On 5 Freeway Widening (SC Signal)
- High-Speed Rail Causing Noise, Drug Deals, and More (LAT)
- Drunk Driver Slams Into Car Dealership In Hancock Park (Times News Express)
- Should CA Democrats Stop Taking Oil Money? (LAT)
