Today’s Headlines

Newsom and Buttigieg Announce $5 Billion In Loans For CA’s Clogged Ports (LAT)

Real Victims of Port Logjam Are Its Neighbors and Workers (LAT)

L.A. Taco Reporter Relates Story Of Police Attack And What Followed

Metro Approves $50M For 710 Clean Truck Program (MyNewsLA)

Reclaiming Taylor Yard, the Largest River Site In NELA (Eastsider)

Metro Updates Santa Clarita On 5 Freeway Widening (SC Signal)

High-Speed Rail Causing Noise, Drug Deals, and More (LAT)

Drunk Driver Slams Into Car Dealership In Hancock Park (Times News Express)

Should CA Democrats Stop Taking Oil Money? (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA