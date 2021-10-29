Today’s Headlines

  • Newsom and Buttigieg Announce $5 Billion In Loans For CA’s Clogged Ports (LAT)
  • Real Victims of Port Logjam Are Its Neighbors and Workers (LAT)
  • L.A. Taco Reporter Relates Story Of Police Attack And What Followed
  • Metro Approves $50M For 710 Clean Truck Program (MyNewsLA)
  • Reclaiming Taylor Yard, the Largest River Site In NELA (Eastsider)
  • Metro Updates Santa Clarita On 5 Freeway Widening (SC Signal)
  • High-Speed Rail Causing Noise, Drug Deals, and More (LAT)
  • Drunk Driver Slams Into Car Dealership In Hancock Park (Times News Express)
  • Should CA Democrats Stop Taking Oil Money? (LAT)

