This Week In Livable Streets
CD5 debate, Metro board meeting, 5 Freeway widening, Foothill Gold Line, Sepulveda Transit, walking in Azusa, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 10/25 – Tonight, from 5:30-7 p.m., Streets for All will host a Mobility Debate for candidates running for L.A. City Council District 5. The current councilmember, Paul Koretz, is termed out, so it’s a wide-open field with plenty of folks running in the 2022 race (which will include L.A.’s Mayor, all odd-numbered council districts, and more.) Details at Streets for All event page; RSVP to receive Zoom link.
- Tuesday 10/26 – Metro will host a lunchtime update meeting for its Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register via Zoom link. More detail at Metro meeting webpage.
- Tuesday 10/26 – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a virtual public scoping meeting to discuss potential project modifications in the city of San Dimas. The Construction Authority is evaluating a proposed change to the location for the San Dimas Station park-and-ride. The scoping meeting includes a presentation starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a public comment session. Register to attend via Zoom link. More detail at Construction Authority calendar webpage.
- Tuesday 10/26 – As part of its Better Buses for L.A. campaign, Investing in Place is looking for volunteers to ride at least one key Metro bus route during Fall 2021 and record your observations. Volunteers can learn about the campaign at Zoom meetings each Tuesday this month – including tomorrow at 5 p.m. Meeting not required to complete bus route surveys. Details at Investing in Place post – or email aziz[at]investinginplace.org.
- Tuesday 10/26 – The city of Azusa will hosting a virtual community meeting from 6-730 p.m. to share project updates on Azusa’s plan to be a more walkable city, including opportunity corridors for pedestrian safety improvements. Register at Zoom Link. Details at ActiveSGV Tweet.
- Wednesday 10/27 – Metro will host virtual community meeting to celebrate kicking off construction on its $679 million North County 5 Freeway widening project through Santa Clarita. The project is adding about 32 new lane-miles, meaning plenty more driving and more congestion. Metro and Caltrans expect a formal groundbreaking “in the coming weeks.” They project that construction will be completed in 2026. Per Metro, “The virtual meeting is an opportunity to introduce project staff and the contractor, OHLA USA, to the community and to provide information about the project” and “Staff will also take questions and comments and provide guidance on how to stay updated on project milestones.” Metro is set to formally break ground on the project in the coming weeks. Wednesday’s Construction Kick-Off Community Meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom Link, Webinar ID: 929 8369 6336, with call-in: (669)900-9128. Additional details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 10/28 – Starting at 10 a.m., the full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find schedule, agendas, and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Sunday 10/31 – Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for people walking and many folks/agencies respond by shaming pedestrians, instead of the drivers who kill them. Be careful out there!
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org