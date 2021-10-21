Today’s Headlines
- Bonin Moves L.A. To Implement New CA Laws On Speed, Camera Enforcement, Slow Sts (Biking in L.A.)
- Videos Show BRT Alignments For Eagle Rock’s Colorado Blvd (Eastsider)
- Black Community Group Fights Crenshaw Mall Redevelopment Plan (Capital & Main)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Man In Canyon Country Parking Lot, Sends Him To Hospital (SC Signal)
- L.A. Approves $56M For Affordable Housing In Venice And Hollywood (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Council Suspends Indicted Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas (LAT, L.A. Magazine)
- L.A. Gas Prices Rise 10 Days In A Row (Daily News)
