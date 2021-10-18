This Week In Livable Streets

L.A. City redistricting, Better Buses, Metro board committees, T-Committee, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Monday 10/18 – After hearing public testimony over the last several weeks, the L.A. City Redistricting Commission will hold a special meeting tonight focused on amending the draft map that significantly – and controversially – redraws the borders of council districts 2 and 4 while not addressing what many in South L.A. see as the stripping of assets from the larger community back in 2011. Tune in to the proceedings tonight at 6 p.m. via phone: (669) 254-5252 or (833) 568-8864, use Meeting ID No. 161 545 4787; press #, and press # again when prompted for participant ID. Or join via Zoom link with Meeting ID No. 161 545 4787. Find the draft map and relevant materials at the Redistricting Commission webpage.

Tuesday 10/19 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss and vote on various items, including CEQA changes, Green New Deal transit, and motions for closing parts of Grand Avenue to cars, and piloting uphill bike lanes. Details at meeting agenda.

Tuesday 10/19 and ongoing – As part of its Better Buses for L.A. campaign, Investing in Place is looking for volunteers to ride at least one key Metro bus route during Fall 2021 and record your observations. Volunteers can learn about the campaign at Zoom meetings each Tuesday this month – including tomorrow at 5 p.m. Meeting not required to complete bus route surveys. Details at Investing in Place post – or email aziz[at]investinginplace.org.

Wednesday and Thursday 10/20-21 – Metro board committees will convene to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find schedule, agendas, and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.

Thursday 10/21 – At 6 p.m. the redistricting commission will meet to adopt the final version of the new council map. Check the commission webpage later this week for the agenda and other meeting details.

