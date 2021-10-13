Today’s Headlines
- Woman Shot and Killed On Metro B Line In Hollywood (LAT, ABC7, KTLA5)
…LAPD Seeks Information On Suspect (@LAPDHollywood Twitter)
- Port Pollution Sickens Families (LAT)
- Lower Speed Limits Could Come To L.A. Eventually (LAist)
- Culver City Is Building Bus And Bike Lanes To Its E Line Station (Urbanize)
- West Hollywood’s PickUp Shuttle Resuming Service (WeHoVille)
- Pasadena Council Pushes For Bus Electrification Sooner (Pasadena Now)
- 5-Story Office Building Under Construction By Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
- Celebrating Latinx Creators Who ‘Artify’ Urban Landscapes (LongBeachIze)
- Carnage: Antelope Valley Area Driver Dies In Solo Crash (AV Times)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Pomona Crash (SGV Tribune)
