Today’s Headlines

  • Woman Shot and Killed On Metro B Line In Hollywood (LAT, ABC7, KTLA5)
    …LAPD Seeks Information On Suspect (@LAPDHollywood Twitter)
  • Port Pollution Sickens Families (LAT)
  • Lower Speed Limits Could Come To L.A. Eventually (LAist)
  • Culver City Is Building Bus And Bike Lanes To Its E Line Station (Urbanize)
  • West Hollywood’s PickUp Shuttle Resuming Service (WeHoVille)
  • Pasadena Council Pushes For Bus Electrification Sooner (Pasadena Now)
  • 5-Story Office Building Under Construction By Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
  • Celebrating Latinx Creators Who ‘Artify’ Urban Landscapes (LongBeachIze)
  • Carnage: Antelope Valley Area Driver Dies In Solo Crash (AV Times)
    …Motorcyclist Killed In Pomona Crash (SGV Tribune)

