Today’s Headlines

Woman Shot and Killed On Metro B Line In Hollywood (LAT, ABC7, KTLA5)

…LAPD Seeks Information On Suspect (@LAPDHollywood Twitter)

…LAPD Seeks Information On Suspect (@LAPDHollywood Twitter) Port Pollution Sickens Families (LAT)

Lower Speed Limits Could Come To L.A. Eventually (LAist)

Culver City Is Building Bus And Bike Lanes To Its E Line Station (Urbanize)

West Hollywood’s PickUp Shuttle Resuming Service (WeHoVille)

Pasadena Council Pushes For Bus Electrification Sooner (Pasadena Now)

5-Story Office Building Under Construction By Chinatown Station (Urbanize)

Celebrating Latinx Creators Who ‘Artify’ Urban Landscapes (LongBeachIze)

Carnage: Antelope Valley Area Driver Dies In Solo Crash (AV Times)

…Motorcyclist Killed In Pomona Crash (SGV Tribune)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA