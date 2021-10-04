This Week in Livable Streets

CicLAvia’s celebrating a birthday, City Council’s moving forward on efforts to streamline affordable housing projects and the formation of a public bank, Metro’s budgeting process gets underway with two town halls, Pasadena-North Hollywood BRT, Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee, and more:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org