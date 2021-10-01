Today’s Headlines
- Newsom Signs Bruce’s Beach Bill In Manhattan Beach (LAT, LAist, Daily Breeze)
…Bruce’s Beach and Police Reforms Are Big Day For Black Californians (LAT)
- Newsom Signs New CA Law To Help Departments Get Rid Of Bad Cops (LAist)
- LB Mourns Reprehensible Tragic School Police Shooting (LB Post, LAT)
- Man Raped Woman Who He Followed Home From Metro Station (LB Post)
- Carnage: Clippers Video Staffer Killed in Car Crash (ABC7)
…One Killed In 405 Freeway Crash Near Harbor Gateway (Daily Breeze)
…Walk of Remembrance Recalls Santa Clarita Youth Killed In Traffic Crashes (SC Signal)
- Lawsuit Means Puente Hills Landfill Could Finally Become Park (Whittier Daily News)
- Commission Approves Radical Rework Of Raman and Krekorian Districts (LAT)
…Raman Could Lose 70 Percent Of Her District (L.A. Magazine)
