L.A. City Considering Sweeping Vaccination Mandate For Indoor Spaces (LAT, Daily News)

Thousands of LAUSD Students/Employees Not Vaxxed as Deadline Approaches (LAT)

Raman Proposes Code Changes To Support Street Vendors (Daily News)

19-Story Weingart Towers Breaks Ground in Skid Row, Future Housing for Homeless (KTLA, NBC4)

PETA Files Free Speech Lawsuit Against Metro For Rejecting Ads

Montebello Envisions A Redeveloped Downtown Along Whittier Blvd (Whittier Daily News)

L.A.’s Creek Freaks Push Free L.A. Waters – Sometimes From Metro (Alta)

Carnage: Driver Identified, Killed In Santa Clarita Solo Crash (SC Signal)

…After Deaths, County Sups Approve Sloan Canyon Traffic Safety Study (SC Signal)

…Driver Who Flipped Truck Into Ditch In Santa Clarita, Transported To Hospital (SC Signal)

Council Rejects Appeal, Supports 8-Story 85-Unit Development Near Santa Monica/Vermont Station (Urbanize)

