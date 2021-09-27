This Week In Livable Streets

Redistricting meetings, NoHo to Pasadena BRT meetings, Metro budget, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

The L.A. City redistricting process continues with a Thursday 5 p.m. meeting to adopt the draft map. Visit the calendar page for Zoom link and other details.

and – Metro will host two Telephone Town Hall meetings to kick off the agency’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget process, which includes how much the agency spends operating transit, and how much it spends widening freeways. According to a press statement, “Metro intends to put equity first and foremost as it plans next year’s budget.” The first town all will be Wednesday 9/29; the second is Tuesday, Oct. 5. Both are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click on Metro’s event page to pre-register – or call in on the day of the meeting at (888)400-9342 (Spanish) or (888)400-1932 (English) – or access via computer via link for September 29 or October 5. Saturday 10/2 and Thursday 10/7 – Metro is hosting public meetings regarding its planned North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. Though many transit riders and others have expressed support for the planned improvements, portions of the project have been criticized by pro-car folks in Eagle Rock and Burbank. Metro is hosting some in-person meetings this Saturday 10/2 with limited time slots. Sign-up for in-person meetings via Metro’s Google form. In early October, community meetings will focus on the BRT project aspects in Burbank. Details on the 10/7 meetings, including Zoom and phone information, at Metro’s The Source.

