Today’s Headlines

  • Riders Fight Back As Metro “Fareless” Would Restart Fare Collection (KNOCK-LA)
    …Follow SBLA Twitter for live coverage of today’s 10 a.m. Metro board meeting
  • Sheriff Accused Of Unit Targeting Enemies and Critics (LAT)
    …Sheriff Dismisses Reports Of Departmental Gangs (LAist, Daily News)
  • LAT Opinion: Time For Governor Newsom To Decriminalize Walking
  • Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit Explained (Occidental)
    …Eagle Rock BRT Virtual Meetings Today 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (The Source)
  • Construction to Resume On Wrigley Greenway/Bikeway (LB Post)
  • Trucker Shortage Contributes To Record Cargo Ship Lines At Ports (Guardian)
    …Cargo Delays Expected To Last Through Holidays (LB Biz Journal)
  • A Whiney Description of New California Housing Laws (LAT)
  • How the Latino Vote Beat the Recall (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA