Riders Fight Back As Metro “Fareless” Would Restart Fare Collection (KNOCK-LA)

…Follow SBLA Twitter for live coverage of today’s 10 a.m. Metro board meeting Sheriff Accused Of Unit Targeting Enemies and Critics (LAT)

…Sheriff Dismisses Reports Of Departmental Gangs (LAist, Daily News) LAT Opinion: Time For Governor Newsom To Decriminalize Walking

Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit Explained (Occidental)

…Eagle Rock BRT Virtual Meetings Today 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (The Source) Construction to Resume On Wrigley Greenway/Bikeway (LB Post)

Trucker Shortage Contributes To Record Cargo Ship Lines At Ports (Guardian)

…Cargo Delays Expected To Last Through Holidays (LB Biz Journal) A Whiney Description of New California Housing Laws (LAT)

How the Latino Vote Beat the Recall (LAT)

