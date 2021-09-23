Today’s Headlines
- Riders Fight Back As Metro “Fareless” Would Restart Fare Collection (KNOCK-LA)
…Follow SBLA Twitter for live coverage of today’s 10 a.m. Metro board meeting
- Sheriff Accused Of Unit Targeting Enemies and Critics (LAT)
…Sheriff Dismisses Reports Of Departmental Gangs (LAist, Daily News)
- LAT Opinion: Time For Governor Newsom To Decriminalize Walking
- Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit Explained (Occidental)
…Eagle Rock BRT Virtual Meetings Today 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (The Source)
- Construction to Resume On Wrigley Greenway/Bikeway (LB Post)
- Trucker Shortage Contributes To Record Cargo Ship Lines At Ports (Guardian)
…Cargo Delays Expected To Last Through Holidays (LB Biz Journal)
- A Whiney Description of New California Housing Laws (LAT)
- How the Latino Vote Beat the Recall (LAT)
