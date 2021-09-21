Today’s Headlines

CA Has Lowest COVID Transmission Rate In the U.S. (LAT)

Santa Clarita Transit Cancels Buses Due To Drivers’ COVID-Related Sick Outs (SC Signal)

George Holliday Dies, Taped Rodney King Beating (LAT)

County Aims To House Homeless Vets Outside West L.A. VA By End Of Year (KCRW)

Culver City Bus To Go All Electric By 2028 (@AlexFischCC Twitter)

Foothill Transit Looks To Extend Line 280 To Arcadia (@_KennyUong_ Twitter)

Parents Of Teen Who Died In Crash Call For Safety Improvements (LB Post)

Gorman Three Vehicle Crash Leads To DUI Arrest (SC Signal)

Amtrak Suspends Service South Of OC Due To Coastal Erosion (LAist)

L.A. Mayor’s Race: City Councilmember Kevin de León Is Running (LAT)

…Central City Association Head Jessica Lall Is Running (LAT, L.A. Magazine)

…Candidate Mike Feuer Wants To Expand Council (LAT)

