This Week In Livable Streets
Eagle Rock BRT, LAPD fireworks blast, Housing Element public hearings, DTLA Community Plan, Metro board, L.A. City T-Committee, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 9/21 – The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items – including planned new bus lanes. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 9/21 – Updates on the E. 27th St. blast: LAPD Chief Michel Moore will present the LAPD after-action report and recommendations for discussion at the Police Commission. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Find the reports here. Find the agenda here. Watch the meeting on Zoom, Webinar ID: 289–225–944. Listen in by phone (877) 853-5257. Over at City Council, a proposed motion asks the Chief Legislative Analyst (CLA) and relevant departments to report back within 30 days with a Recovery Plan for the E. 27th Street neighborhood, including the establishment of a Neighborhood Recovery Center and infrastructure improvements, business grants, mental health services, job and workforce development, access to children’s services, transportation assistance, and prioritization for the City’s Guaranteed Basic Income program. It also instructs the CLA and City Administrative Officer to identify a minimum of $5 million for this Recovery Plan, including money from the LAPD budget, and report with recommendations to establish such a fund. See the council agenda here (it is Item 53). The council meeting begins at 10 a.m. Tune in via Channel 35, through the city’s website, or by phone, (213) 621-CITY. To offer public comment, call (669) 254-5252, use Meeting ID No. 160 535 8466, and then press #. Press # again when prompted for participant ID. Press *9 to request to speak.
- Tuesday 9/21 and Wednesday 9/22 – This week, the Plan to House L.A. will hold two public hearings seeking public comment on the Draft 2021-2029 Housing Element. [The City is also soliciting comments on the targeted update to the Safety Element and amendments to the Health and Wellness Element, or Plan for a Healthy L.A.] The Housing Element has been revised since July, and those changes will be highlighted during the hearing. See the July presentation and draft plans here. Find the updated Housing Element here. Find the revised draft of the Safety Element, and listing of amendments to the Plan for a Healthy L.A. here. The hearings run two hours; the presentation will be made in the first half hour and the rest of the time will be dedicated to public comment. On 9/21, the hearing runs from 6-8 p.m. Join via Zoom or call in (213) 338-8477, Meeting ID: 820 2304 7796, Password: 499352. On 9/22, the hearing begins at 11 a.m. and goes til 1 p.m. Join via Zoom or call in (213) 338-8477, Meeting ID: 819 0769 3424, Password: 824297.
- Thursday 9/23 – The L.A. City Planning Commission will hold the second hearing on the Downtown L.A. 2040 Community Plan. Commissioners had a number of questions/needed clarification on a number of things when it was first presented earlier this summer. Should those questions be resolved and the plan move forward, it will head next to the city council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee. Find the commission meeting agenda here. See the plan and related documents here. See also the People’s Plan editorial on behalf of the Central City United Coalition by USC Prof. Manuel Pastor and Southeast Asian Community Alliance is Executive Director Sissy Trinh.
- Thursday 9/23 – The Metro Board of Directors will host its regular monthly meeting. Among the agendized matters is approval of the revised not-quite-fareless Fareless Service Initiative. Meeting details and reports at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 9/16 and Thursday 10/7 – Metro will host four more public meetings regarding its planned North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. Though many transit riders and others have expressed support for the planned improvements, portions of the project have been criticized by pro-car folks in Eagle Rock and Burbank. Metro’s meetings will focus on these areas. This Thursday’s Eagle Rock-focused meetings will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. In early October, community meetings will focus on Burbank. At the request of project critic, L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León, Metro is also hosting some in-person meetings – which appear to be invitation-only. Meeting details, including Zoom and phone information, at Metro’s The Source.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org