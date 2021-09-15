Today’s Headlines

  • CA Rejects Recall (LAT, LAist, Daily News, L.A. Magazine)
  • Bus Lanes Coming To La Brea (Urbanize)
  • Metro’s 710 Widening Task Force Met With Criticism (LB Post)
  • Leaders Tour Montclair Foothill L Line Site Seeking Funds To Complete (SGV Tribune)
  • Long Beach Plans Enhanced Density Bonus For Housing Near Transit (LB Post)
  • Inglewood Proposes Tax To Fund Peope-Mover (2UrbanGirls)
  • WeHo Gets E-Scooter Law Wrong (Biking in L.A.)
  • Long Beach Extends Parklet Program (LB Post, Press-Telegram)
  • Carnage: Tarzana Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person On Skateboard (Daily News, LAT)
  • Woman Killed By BART Train In SF (LAT)
  • 6-story 60-Home PATH Villas Hollywood Supportive Housing Under Construction (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA