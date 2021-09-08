Today’s Headlines

How Some Koreatown Residents Are Being Squeezed Out Of Their Apartments (LAist)

City Doesn’t Know What’s In Huntington Drive Improvements, Except Not Road Diet (Eastsider)

New Short Ride In Living Color Documentary on Biking While Black (Biking in L.A.)

Port Waiting For Approvals For Large On-Dock Rail Project (LB Post)

61 Affordable Homes Complex Nearing Completion By Rosa Parks Station (Urbanize)

Seven-Story Seven-Unit TOC Housing Planned By Expo Park (Urbanize)

How CA’s Climate Offsets Program Works – and Doesn’t (LAT)

Video: Driver Does A U-Turn On the 5 Freeway (Reddit)

The California recall special election is less than a week away – have you voted? If you like headlines, please support SBLA.

