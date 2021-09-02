Today’s Headlines
- People Of Color Are Dying From Traffic Violence At Much Higher Rates (LAT)
- Couple Sues Alleging Beverly Hills PD Targeting Black People (LAT, LAist)
- Curren Price Wants $5M For LAPD Fireworks Explosion Victims (Daily News)
- New Rendering For 250-Unit Mixed Use Planned By Crenshaw C Line Station (Urbanize)
- Carnage: One Dead In Angeles National Forest Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
…One Dead In Car vs. Tree Crash In Lakewood (Press Telegram)
- LAX Expects Heavy Labor Day Weekend Traffic (LAist)
- How 2021 CA Housing Bills Are Doing (KNOCK-LA)
- KNOCK-LA Guide To the CA Recall Election
…Witness L.A. Calls the Election “A Baseless, Trump-Backed Power Grab”
Streetsblog is off tomorrow for a 4-day Labor Day break – returning on Tuesday. Miss us? You’ll never guess this secret tip for staying connected to Streetsblog.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA