People Of Color Are Dying From Traffic Violence At Much Higher Rates (LAT)

Couple Sues Alleging Beverly Hills PD Targeting Black People (LAT, LAist)

Curren Price Wants $5M For LAPD Fireworks Explosion Victims (Daily News)

New Rendering For 250-Unit Mixed Use Planned By Crenshaw C Line Station (Urbanize)

Carnage: One Dead In Angeles National Forest Car Crash (SGV Tribune)

…One Dead In Car vs. Tree Crash In Lakewood (Press Telegram)

How 2021 CA Housing Bills Are Doing (KNOCK-LA)

KNOCK-LA Guide To the CA Recall Election

…Witness L.A. Calls the Election “A Baseless, Trump-Backed Power Grab”

Streetsblog is off tomorrow for a 4-day Labor Day break – returning on Tuesday. Miss us? You’ll never guess this secret tip for staying connected to Streetsblog.

