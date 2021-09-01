Today’s Headlines

80% Of Californians Have At Least One Vax Dose (LAT, AV Times)

Video Of Long Term Metro Transit Network (Nick Andert YouTube)

Palmdale Receives CA Grant For Complete Streets (AV Times)

El Sereno DASH Now Has On-Demand Stops (Eastisider)

Rep Karen Bass Considering Running For Mayor (LAist)

100 Electric Trucks Deployed At L.A. Ports (Daily Breeze)

Additional calendar: Wednesday 9/1 – Today at 3:30 p.m. the L.A. City Council Public Safety Committee will consider two motions – one countering street racing, another against illegal exhaust noise. Details at Streets for All alert.

