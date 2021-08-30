Today’s Headlines
- Hospitals Seeing More Unvaccinated, Younger, Healthier People With COVID-19 (LAT, Daily News)
- We Are Failing Kids In How We Get Them To School (Michael Schneider Medium)
- Six Big CA Bike Bills Need To Get To Governor Newsom (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman In Palmdale (AV Times)
- Declining Eastside Census Totals Point To Likely Undercount (LAT)
- Chinatown SRO Residents Protest Landlord’s Abuse (LAist)
- L.A. Trimmed LAPD Budget, Then Paid More Officer Overtime (LAT)
- Activist Frustrated With Delays In L.A. Studying Removing PD From Traffic Enforcement (LAT)
- L.A. City Councilmember John Lee Is Missing – Possibly Due To Serious COVID (L.A. Podcast)
