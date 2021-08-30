Today’s Headlines

Hospitals Seeing More Unvaccinated, Younger, Healthier People With COVID-19 (LAT, Daily News)

We Are Failing Kids In How We Get Them To School (Michael Schneider Medium)

Six Big CA Bike Bills Need To Get To Governor Newsom (Biking in L.A.)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman In Palmdale (AV Times)

Declining Eastside Census Totals Point To Likely Undercount (LAT)

Chinatown SRO Residents Protest Landlord’s Abuse (LAist)

L.A. Trimmed LAPD Budget, Then Paid More Officer Overtime (LAT)

Activist Frustrated With Delays In L.A. Studying Removing PD From Traffic Enforcement (LAT)

L.A. City Councilmember John Lee Is Missing – Possibly Due To Serious COVID (L.A. Podcast)

