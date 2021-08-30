This Week In Livable Streets

Metro transit policing, lower 710 Freeway, downtown L.A. bus lanes, transportation gender equity, and more:

– L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 8/30 – The Gateway Cities Council of Governments 710 Freeway Ad Hoc Committee generally meets on the first and third Mondays of the month. Today the committee will meet from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation by members of the Coalition for Environmental Health and Justice (CEHAJ) and nomination of representatives to be on Metro I-710 South Corridor Task Force. Details for accessing the virtual meeting at meeting agenda.

