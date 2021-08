Today’s Headlines

Legislature Could Enact Statewide Mask Mandate (LAT)

…COVID Breaking Out At Schools (LAist, Daily News)

…And Among LAPD (L.A. Taco)

…COVID Breaking Out At Schools (LAist, Daily News) …And Among LAPD (L.A. Taco) CA Legislature Approves Bruce’s Beach Bill (Daily Breeze)

Divisions Remain On Getting To Zero Emission For Port Trucks (Daily Breeze)

Crenshaw Plaza Mall Sold To Harridge Development Group (Urbanize)

Eagle Rock Gets New Stop Signs And Crosswalks (TERA Facebook)

WeHo Presses Developer For More Ped-Friendly Melrose Triangle Project (WeHoVille)

Council Looks To Make L.A. Outdoor Seating Permanent (Eastsider)

Carnage: Driver Hits, Kills Person Walking On Sierra Highway In Palmdale (AV Times)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA