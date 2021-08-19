Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. City Workers Must Be Vaxed By October 15 (LAist, LAT)
  • Advocates Go to Court to Challenge L.A. Urban Oil Drilling (KNOCK-LA)
  • Biking in L.A. Shares Some Hidden L.A. Bike History
  • Funding Deadlines Loom For CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Sylmar (Daily News)
    …Alhambra Driver Kills 2-Year-Old In Apartment Driveway (LAT, SGV Tribune)
    …Motorcyclist Killed In West Covina Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
  • Council Approves Funding For North Hollywood 40-Unit Affordable Housing Project (Urbanize)
  • US Landlords Raising Rents At Record Pace (Daily News)

