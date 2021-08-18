Cal Poly Pomona Students Ride For Free on Foothill Transit

Cal Poly Pomona students are eligible to ride Foothill Transit buses for free for the upcoming school year.

The Foothill Transit Class Pass is a two-year pilot program that gives current students unlimited rides on Foothill Transit buses. The Class Pass is loaded onto a TAP card that is accepted on the Local and Silver Streak buses, but not the Commuter Express Lines.

All undergraduate and graduate students enrolled with at least 1 credit unit at Cal Poly Pomona are eligible to get a Class Pass. Continuing Education Unit Online Learning and Certificate enrolled students are not eligible.

Students who want the pass need to go to the Bronco Student Center, Games Room, Etc. (Bldg. 35-1110) at 3801 W Temple Ave, Pomona, CA 91768 and show their student ID. Lost TAP cards can be replaced at the Bronco Student Center for a $10 fee.

The Foothill Transit executive board approved the Class Pass with Cal Poly Pomona during its March 26 meeting. A study was also approved to look at a Mobility Hub, or transit center, on campus.

Similar Class Passes are also being offered to students at Claremont Colleges and Mt. San Antonio College.

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage, including this article and SGV Connect, is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A.

