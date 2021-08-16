Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Reports 4,200 New COVID Cases (LAT)

…CA Case Rates Six Times Higher Among Unvaccinated (LAT)

…Violence Breaks Out At Anti-Vaccine Rally In DTLA (LAT, LAist)

…Councilmember Lee Against L.A. City Plan To Require Vaccinations (LAT)

Natural Gas Lobby Paid Residents To Fight Electric Mandates (LAT)

Port Pollution Is Choking So Cal (LAT)

Foothill Gold Line Is Over One Third Complete (Urbanize)

Carnage: Two People Decapitated In Granada Hills Freeway Crash (Daily News)

…Woman Killed In Wrong Way 101 Freeway Crash Identified (Daily News)

…Driver Injures Five Pedestrians, Two Critically, In Hollywood Hills (LAT)

…Driver Crashes Into, Kills Cyclists In El Monte (Biking in L.A.)

…Video: Venice Driver Crashes Into Mom With Baby Carriage (Reddit)

Film Mogul Katzenberg Influencing L.A. City Council On Homelessness (KNOCK-LA)

Feds Probe Tesla Autopilot Deaths (LAT)

