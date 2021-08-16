This Week In Livable Streets
West Santa Ana Branch, L.A. City complete streets, Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, Taco Ride, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Starting Monday 8/16 – today – Metro will host community input meetings on its West Santa Ana Branch rail project. Metro recently released the project’s draft Environmental Impact Report and is accepting EIR comments through Tuesday 9/28. Details at The Source or Metro project webpage. Virtual meetings will take place:
– Monday 8/16 from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 833 4506 4455
– Thursday 8/19 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom or call in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 980 0887 2988
– Saturday 8/21 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 996 2656 0726
– Tuesday 8/24 from noon to 2 p.m. via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 986 2612 6175
– Thursday 8/26 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 872 5853 7996
– Saturday 8/28 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 986 4545 5706
- Tuesday 8/17 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to vote on several items, including the city’s Complete Streets Program revamps of portions of Culver Boulevard, La Brea Avenue, and Highland Avenues. Streets for All is urging public comment in support of including the Mobility Plan-approved bus lanes on La Brea. The meeting will take place starting at 2 p.m. at City Hall. Access details and staff reports via the meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 8/18 – The L.A. City Council Public Safety Committee will meet to vote on several items, including a motion (council file 20-1267) that would determine ways the city can limit the use of modified mufflers, especially in noise-sensitive areas – and another (council file 21-0870) that would encourage traffic calming measures to curb street racing. Streets for All is urging public comment in support of both motions. The meeting will start at 3:30 p.m. Access details and staff reports via the meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 8/18 – Metro will host the next meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Details at Metro PSAC webpage.
- Saturday 8/21 – Stan’s Bike Shop will host its second Summer Taco Ride. Starting at the shop in Azusa, the eight-mile-total ride is for biking families and individuals who enjoy a slow summer evening cruise for the best authentic street tacos. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 8/22 – One day, the Streetsblog L.A. summer fundraiser will end!
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org