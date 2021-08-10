Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID Hospitalizations Surging (LAT)

CicLAvia Wilmington Is This Sunday (Fox11)

Metro Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station Improvements Completed (The Source)

Carnage: Driver Arrested For Killing Construction Worker on 10 Freeway In Ontario (SGV Tribune)

…Investigators Probe Fatal Castaic Crash (SCV Signal)

…Family Grieves Pregnant Woman Killed By Driver (LB Post)

…Investigators Probe Fatal Castaic Crash (SCV Signal) …Family Grieves Pregnant Woman Killed By Driver (LB Post) WeHo Park Space Plan Criticized As Attracting Unhoused (WeHoVille)

Norwalk Considers Speed Humps (Whittier Daily News)

El Pueblo Commission To Vote On Union Station Forecourt Project (Urbanize)

6-Story 75-Unit Affordable TOC Housing Under Construction In Ktown (Urbanize)

CA Fire “Season” Set To Be Most Destructive Ever (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA