Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Hospitalizations Surging (LAT)
- CicLAvia Wilmington Is This Sunday (Fox11)
- Metro Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station Improvements Completed (The Source)
- Carnage: Driver Arrested For Killing Construction Worker on 10 Freeway In Ontario (SGV Tribune)
…Investigators Probe Fatal Castaic Crash (SCV Signal)
…Family Grieves Pregnant Woman Killed By Driver (LB Post)
- WeHo Park Space Plan Criticized As Attracting Unhoused (WeHoVille)
- Norwalk Considers Speed Humps (Whittier Daily News)
- El Pueblo Commission To Vote On Union Station Forecourt Project (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 75-Unit Affordable TOC Housing Under Construction In Ktown (Urbanize)
- CA Fire “Season” Set To Be Most Destructive Ever (LAist)
